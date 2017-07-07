2018 Honda Odyssey: First Minivan with 4G LTE In-Vehicle Wi-Fi...

Owners of the 2018 Odyssey Elite and Touring trims in the U.S. can now purchase both prepaid1 and postpaid2 unlimited data plans from AT&T for as low as month. These data plans will take the Odyssey's in-car connectivity experience to a new level, where on-the-go, in-vehicle entertainment is nearly limitless.

