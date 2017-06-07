Yep, America's wireless networks still suck
Two new reports on mobile internet speeds are here, and the news is bad for the Greatest Country in the World Ever. The US is 28th in global mobile internet speeds in one report, and lagging in about 40th place behind Chile and Panama in the other.
