WikiLeaks Docs Show CIA Has Been Hacking WiFi Routers For Years
The CIA has been targeting WiFi routers to conduct surveillance for several years, according to documents published Thursday by the anti-secrecy organization WikiLeaks. Using advanced firmware called Cherry Blossom , the intelligence agency could allegedly monitor unsuspecting users' internet activity.
