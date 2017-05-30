WiGig wireless VR devices expected to launch at end of 3Q17, says Peraso VP
Canada-based 60GHz WiGig wireless IC solution developer Peraso Technologies has been cooperating with many VR hardware makers to develop WiGig wireless VR devices including head-mounted displays, as well as WiGig-enabled games consoles, gaming PCs and notebooks, and USB Dongles. Devices will launch at the end of the third quarter or the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2017, according to company sales vice president John Tryhub.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DigiTimes.
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12)
|May 20
|May-24th-weekend
|6
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|May 17
|Ma Bell
|10
|The FCC Gets Set to Free Wireless
|May 17
|ACopple
|1
|VPN. Here's how I do it anyway.
|Jan '17
|dom
|1
|Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun...
|Jan '17
|martin
|1
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond...
|Dec '16
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC