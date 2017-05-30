WiGig wireless VR devices expected to launch at end of 3Q17, says Peraso VP

Canada-based 60GHz WiGig wireless IC solution developer Peraso Technologies has been cooperating with many VR hardware makers to develop WiGig wireless VR devices including head-mounted displays, as well as WiGig-enabled games consoles, gaming PCs and notebooks, and USB Dongles. Devices will launch at the end of the third quarter or the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2017, according to company sales vice president John Tryhub.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DigiTimes.