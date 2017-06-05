WiFi in planes: Security agencies give go-ahead
NEW DELHI: Flyers in India may soon be able to access their emails and data in the aircraft, with the security agencies learnt to have signalled their nod for in-flight WiFI services but with safeguards to prevent its misuse. The proposal to allow WiFi services on aircraft in Indian airspace has been pending for some time due to security implications.
