Wifi Adapter Needs constant driver reinstallation1

My Wifi Adapter used to work fine with my Windows 10 PC, but recently I've had to reinstall the drivers for it from the NETGEAR website almost daily, if my computer crashes with a blue screen it breaks the drivers, I have to constantly take it out and put it back in, and even reconnect to the wifi network itself occasionally. I haven't had this problem until about 7-9 months after I got it, I expected something of this quality to last me much longer, especially my last one which was the same one just older in the series and lasted me more that a year and 1/2.

