White House looks to bridge gap between Silicon Valley and the rest of America
The White House is gathering technology leaders on Thursday to discuss how the industry aims to drive economic growth in emerging technology areas like wireless broadband and drones. Administration officials from the Office of Science and Technology Policy will bring in leaders from 25 technology companies and venture capital firms for an event titled "American Leadership in Emerging Technology."
