Ways-to-Save 35 mins ago 6:00 a.m.Don't buy a smart grill for July 4; try this instead

Don't buy a smart grill for July 4; try this instead

The most popular gadget this grill season is a steal today, and it's just in time for July 4th! In my continued quest to save you time and money, I've collected MANY requests for smart grills and Bluetooth thermometers. Rather than spend a ton of money to buy a so-called smart grill, today you can make any grill, smoker, BBQ, stove, kitchen or oven much smarter for $40.

