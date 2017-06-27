Ways-to-Save 35 mins ago 6:00 a.m.Don't buy a smart grill for July 4; try this instead
The most popular gadget this grill season is a steal today, and it's just in time for July 4th! In my continued quest to save you time and money, I've collected MANY requests for smart grills and Bluetooth thermometers. Rather than spend a ton of money to buy a so-called smart grill, today you can make any grill, smoker, BBQ, stove, kitchen or oven much smarter for $40.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12)
|May '17
|May-24th-weekend
|6
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|May '17
|Ma Bell
|10
|The FCC Gets Set to Free Wireless
|May '17
|ACopple
|1
|VPN. Here's how I do it anyway.
|Jan '17
|dom
|1
|Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun...
|Jan '17
|martin
|1
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC