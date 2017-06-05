US 28th in Average Wireless Broadband...

US 28th in Average Wireless Broadband Speeds -

Yesterday

The United States is 28th in terms of wireless broadband data speeds, according to the latest Akamai state of the internet report . According to the data collected by the company, the United States average mobile broadband speed is now a not-entirely unrespectable 10.7 Mbps.

Chicago, IL

