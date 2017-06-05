U Uso Usuoe P10 Us WiFi Pro 2.. O U O U O U O U...O U U OaUSO Uoeu ...

With increased expectations for a remarkable rise in smartphone usage rate in the Middle East and North Africa during the holy month of Ramadan, especially in Saudi Arabia, Huawei has offered users a range of solutions that provide the perfect companion for them during Ramadan. These solutions include the high-performance Huawei P10 Plus and P10 smartphones which offer users high-end imaging technology, and HUAWEI Mobile WiFi Pro 2, the comprehensive solution that combines a smart router and a high-capacity mobile power bank in one device.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.