Turning tablet into a wireless adapter for desktop7
We have a Samsung 1st gen Galaxy Tablet here and I was wondering if we could turn it into a wireless adapter for my desktop. Sadly our new Wifi router at home is purely wireless and there are no RJ45 ports on it.
