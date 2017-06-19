Trump meets wireless, drone executive...

Trump meets wireless, drone executives on new technologies

17 hrs ago

US President Donald Trump offered support for emerging technologies including unmanned aerial vehicles and next-generation wireless networks in a meeting on Thursday with the chiefs of AT&T Inc and General Electric Co and other business leaders. The White House brought together venture capitalists and executives from the telecommunications and drone, or unmanned aerial system, industries to discuss how the government can speed technologies to market.

