Trudeau Minister Says Canada's Cellular Plans Are Too Expensive
Internet and cell services still aren't available for many rural and low-income Canadians, and prices are higher than in other developed countries, Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains said in a speech at the Canadian Telecom Summit on Monday. Bains' comments are the strongest yet from Justin Trudeau's Liberal government, which won power from the Conservatives in October 2015.
