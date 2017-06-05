To Travel With My Laptop or Not

Tricky decision to make if you are among the millions that travel for work. how safe is it? Will the new "laptop travel ban" affect me? What airports am I connecting through that are of concern? Is public Wi-Fi secure? Did that person just look over my shoulder while I was opening an email with client information all over it? Some examples of reported incidents: full disk copies made while laptop owner was out of the hotel room, laptops stolen at security screening lines, wireless access services have been monitored by third parties to gain information transmitted through Wi-Fi service, malicious software installations , and programs that capture log-in data and automatically transmit key data to other locations.

