This startup thinks it has a better way to make sure you get a good WiFi connection - and it just got $37 million to prove it So when it came time to raise more funds, Plume, a startup that's developed an innovative WiFi technology, thought it would be important to team up with some of them. On Tuesday morning, the Palo Alto company announced that it's raised $37 million in a third round of venture financing.

