This might be the world's thinnest wireless keyboard, and it lasts for a month per charge
So many people out there have opted to use their mobile devices like smartphones and tablets in ways that most of us use our PCs. The beauty of modern mobile tech is that devices like the iPad Pro and flagship smartphones are so powerful these days that they absolutely can be used in place of a tradition computer for most tasks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boy Genius.
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12)
|May '17
|May-24th-weekend
|6
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|May '17
|Ma Bell
|10
|The FCC Gets Set to Free Wireless
|May '17
|ACopple
|1
|VPN. Here's how I do it anyway.
|Jan '17
|dom
|1
|Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun...
|Jan '17
|martin
|1
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC