This company aims to boost wireless internet speeds for businesses
San Diego's Skyriver has introduced a high speed wireless Internet service for businesses that taps millimeter wave spectrum. But wireless technology is inching its way toward being at least in the ballpark with fiber and cable in terms of speeds and costs.
