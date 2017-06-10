This Apple update means iPhone users ...

This Apple update means iPhone users will never have to type a WiFi password again

When an Apple device running iOS 11 tries to connect to your Wi-Fi network for the first time, your Apple device - as long as it is also running iOS 11 - will display a prompt saying 'Share Your Wi-Fi'. If you're happy to proceed, simply hit the 'Send Password' button, and the other person's handset will connect to the network automatically.

