The internet of Things: Wireless internet for the 100+ hectare farm office
DairyNZ research engineer Brian Dela Rue considers whether the Internet of Things will really be the best thing since sliced bread. The Internet of Things will offer farmers easy access to low-cost farm-wide wireless data coverage, suitable for most technology monitoring purposes, across the hundreds of hectares that make up the farm office.
