The Commute Deck: a homebrew Unix terminal for tight places
Kerry Scharfglass designed his "Commute Deck" as a laptop alternative for his morning commute: it combines a mechanical keyboard , a 7", 720p display from Adafruit, a long-life USB battery, and a Raspberry Pi 2 with USB, wifi and Bluetooth dongles, and a little USB hub, all mounted on a laser-cut 1/4" plywood chassis. It takes its name from the Cyberspace Decks of William Gibson's classic cyberpunk Sprawl trilogy.
