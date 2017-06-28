The best-selling Bluetooth earbuds on Amazon cost $122 less than Apple's AirPods
Apple's hot new AirPods retail for $159, which is a lot of money. Of course Apple is still six months behind on deliveries, so if you want them in your hands anytime soon you'll need to pay even more and order them on Amazon , where they're in stock with Prime shipping.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boy Genius.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12)
|May '17
|May-24th-weekend
|6
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|May '17
|Ma Bell
|10
|The FCC Gets Set to Free Wireless
|May '17
|ACopple
|1
|VPN. Here's how I do it anyway.
|Jan '17
|dom
|1
|Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun...
|Jan '17
|martin
|1
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC