TeleAdapt Becomes Kube System's Newest Reseller Partner

Kube Systems , a provider of mobile device charging solutions with Bluetooth streaming audio playback and time keeping, has recently been added to the TeleAdapt line of Hotel Audio and Power & Charging accessories for hotels. The Ritz-Carlton Tysons Corners is the first TeleAdapt customer to select the Kube Audio Clock for its recently redesigned 398 guestrooms and suites.

