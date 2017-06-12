TeleAdapt Becomes Kube System's Newest Reseller Partner
Kube Systems , a provider of mobile device charging solutions with Bluetooth streaming audio playback and time keeping, has recently been added to the TeleAdapt line of Hotel Audio and Power & Charging accessories for hotels. The Ritz-Carlton Tysons Corners is the first TeleAdapt customer to select the Kube Audio Clock for its recently redesigned 398 guestrooms and suites.
