Sprint in Talks With Charter, Comcast on Wireless Deal
Charter Communications Inc. , the two largest U.S. cable companies, met with executives at Sprint Corp. in the past month to discuss reselling wireless services or an acquisition, people familiar with the matter said. The more likely scenario is the cable giants strike a deal that lets them resell services on Sprint's wireless network, the people said, asking not to be identified as the details are private.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12)
|May '17
|May-24th-weekend
|6
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|May '17
|Ma Bell
|10
|The FCC Gets Set to Free Wireless
|May '17
|ACopple
|1
|VPN. Here's how I do it anyway.
|Jan '17
|dom
|1
|Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun...
|Jan '17
|martin
|1
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC