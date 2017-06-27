Sprint in Talks With Charter, Comcast...

Sprint in Talks With Charter, Comcast on Wireless Deal

13 hrs ago

Charter Communications Inc. , the two largest U.S. cable companies, met with executives at Sprint Corp. in the past month to discuss reselling wireless services or an acquisition, people familiar with the matter said. The more likely scenario is the cable giants strike a deal that lets them resell services on Sprint's wireless network, the people said, asking not to be identified as the details are private.

Chicago, IL

