Skullcandy launches Jib Bluetooth earbuds at Rs. 2,999
New Delhi , June 12 : Global leader endeavoring to extend the best audio experience Skullcandy has announced the launch of its selling Jib earbuds, now with Bluetooth functionality. Easy to stash, these wireless buds are packed with convenience.
