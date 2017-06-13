Sierra Wireless Collaborates with Industry Leaders and Developers to...
Smaller than a credit card, the mangOH Red open source hardware platform includes all of the building blocks needed to prototype and test IoT ideas in days instead of months, with minimal investment. Targeted at the industrial IoT and maker communities, mangOH Red is the most feature-rich, lowest power open source enablement platform on the market.
