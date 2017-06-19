Shanghai Frequen deploys CEVA Bluetooth IP in IoT line
CEVA, Inc., has announced that Shanghai Frequen Microelectronics Co., Ltd., has licensed and deployed CEVA's RivieraWaves Bluetooth low energy technology in its new FR801x family of wireless ICs. Building on Freqchip's proven expertise in low power wireless IC design, the FR8010 is the first member of the FR801X family and is ideal for a wide variety of high-volume consumer products integrating Bluetooth connectivity, spanning personal health and fitness wearables to smart home appliances.
