Sennheiser Launches WiFi MobileConnect Jun 18, 2017
The MobileConnect system is comprised of the ConnectStation-a streaming server providing near latency-free multi-channel audio streaming via Wi-Fi. As MobileConnect operates over any existing WiFi infrastructure, it is fast and cost-effective to install and integrates easily with existing network infrastructure and audio equipment, offers Sennheiser.
