Saudia Adds 300 Hours of Recreation Content on Its Planes
The passenger can create a link via Bluetooth between his smart phone and the screen and listen to the audio files content via the air recreation system. SAUDI Arabian Airlines has provided 300 additional hours for various air recreation content on board its planes starting last May 2017.
