Sanechips (ZTE Microelectronics) Licenses CEVA-X1 IoT Processor for NB-IoT Connected Devices

Sanechips leveraged the CEVA-X1 to develop an area- and power-optimized NB-IoT solution that is capable of delivering on the promise of long-life, low-cost cellular connectivity for IoT devices. Demonstrating their commitment to NB-IoT, Sanechips recently took part in the first large scale field test of NB-IoT using its pre-commercial RoseFinch chipset.

