Sanechips (ZTE Microelectronics) Lice...

Sanechips (ZTE Microelectronics) Licenses CEVA-X1 IoT Processor for NB-IoT Connected Devices

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Information Technology

Sanechips leveraged the CEVA-X1 to develop an area- and power-optimized NB-IoT solution that is capable of delivering on the promise of long-life, low-cost cellular connectivity for IoT devices. Demonstrating their commitment to NB-IoT, Sanechips recently took part in the first large scale field test of NB-IoT using its pre-commercial RoseFinch chipset.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Information Technology.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wireless Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12) May '17 May-24th-weekend 6
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) May '17 Ma Bell 10
News The FCC Gets Set to Free Wireless May '17 ACopple 1
News VPN. Here's how I do it anyway. Jan '17 dom 1
News Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun... Jan '17 martin 1
News 6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Still here 2
News Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time (Oct '16) Oct '16 Maeve W 1
See all Wireless Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wireless Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,818 • Total comments across all topics: 282,038,116

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC