Real Fight Begins Over SB 649 in California AssemblySmall...
As drafted, Senate Bill 649 would give wireless providers a significant advantage over local government in negotiating the placement of small cells in the public right of way and on public property. Cities that have an interest in "smart city" technologies, such as programmable street and traffic lights, should be particularly concerned.
