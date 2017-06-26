Reaches Wireless Speeds of More Than ...

Reaches Wireless Speeds of More Than 650 Mbps with LTE Licensed...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: AT&T

AT&T and Ericsson conduct one of the first-ever live LTE-LAA field trials, reaching initial wireless speeds of more than 650 megabits per second in downtown San Francisco. LTE-LAA technology is expected to play a key role as we aim to reach theoretical peak speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second at some small cell sites by the end of the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AT&T.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wireless Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12) May '17 May-24th-weekend 6
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) May '17 Ma Bell 10
News The FCC Gets Set to Free Wireless May '17 ACopple 1
News VPN. Here's how I do it anyway. Jan '17 dom 1
News Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun... Jan '17 martin 1
News 6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Still here 2
News Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time (Oct '16) Oct '16 Maeve W 1
See all Wireless Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wireless Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,138 • Total comments across all topics: 282,054,645

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC