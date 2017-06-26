Reaches Wireless Speeds of More Than 650 Mbps with LTE Licensed...

AT&T and Ericsson conduct one of the first-ever live LTE-LAA field trials, reaching initial wireless speeds of more than 650 megabits per second in downtown San Francisco. LTE-LAA technology is expected to play a key role as we aim to reach theoretical peak speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second at some small cell sites by the end of the year.

