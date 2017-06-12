Quebecor sale sparks talk of bigger wireless deals to come
Quebecor Inc.'s $184-million deal with Rogers Communications Inc. to sell a chunk of wireless airwaves in Toronto could have "broad implications" for even more valuable spectrum the Montreal-based company owns and which Shaw Communications Inc. could use to help bolster its Freedom Mobile wireless network, analysts say. Discover content from The Globe and Mail that you might otherwise not have come across.
Read more at The Globe and Mail.
