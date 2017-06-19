Norsat International shareholders vote to approve Hytera Communications deal
Norsat International Inc. says its securityholders have voted to approve a controversial takeover of the company by Chinese company Hytera Communications Co. Ltd. The Canadian satellite communications firm says its securityholders voted 72.53 per cent in favour of the offer of US$11.50 per share.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12)
|May '17
|May-24th-weekend
|6
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|May '17
|Ma Bell
|10
|The FCC Gets Set to Free Wireless
|May '17
|ACopple
|1
|VPN. Here's how I do it anyway.
|Jan '17
|dom
|1
|Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun...
|Jan '17
|martin
|1
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC