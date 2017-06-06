Nokia tests next-generation wireless applications for University of Notre Dame stadium

Test evaluated mobile access to multiple video streams and augmented reality to enhance in-stadium experience for sports fans and students South Bend, Indiana - Nokia, in collaboration with the Wireless Institute in the College of Engineering at the University of Notre Dame, has successfully tested applications based on Multi-access Edge Computing . This software platform delivers flexibility, scalability and efficiency to networks with multiple base stations in order to improve speed of access to data services in congested areas.

