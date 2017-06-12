Nokia Announces Pricing and Early Results for its Tender Offers and Consent Solicitation

Nokia Corporation , announces the pricing and early results of its previously announced tender offers to purchase for cash: the USD 300 000 000 6.50% debentures due January 15, 2028 ; the USD 1 360 000 000 6.45% debentures due March 15, 2029 issued by Lucent Technologies Inc. ; and the USD 1 000 000 000 5.375% notes due March 15, 2019 issued by Nokia . Alcatel Lucent is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nokia.

