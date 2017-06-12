Nokia Announces Pricing and Early Res...

Nokia Announces Pricing and Early Results for its Tender Offers and Consent Solicitation

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: PR-inside.com

Nokia Corporation , announces the pricing and early results of its previously announced tender offers to purchase for cash: the USD 300 000 000 6.50% debentures due January 15, 2028 ; the USD 1 360 000 000 6.45% debentures due March 15, 2029 issued by Lucent Technologies Inc. ; and the USD 1 000 000 000 5.375% notes due March 15, 2019 issued by Nokia . Alcatel Lucent is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nokia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wireless Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12) May 20 May-24th-weekend 6
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) May 17 Ma Bell 10
News The FCC Gets Set to Free Wireless May 17 ACopple 1
News VPN. Here's how I do it anyway. Jan '17 dom 1
News Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun... Jan '17 martin 1
News 6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Still here 2
News Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time (Oct '16) Oct '16 Maeve W 1
See all Wireless Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wireless Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,115 • Total comments across all topics: 281,731,870

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC