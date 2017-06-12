Multiband SoCs support full Bluetooth 5 connectivity and different memory options

Silicon Labs has expanded its Wireless Gecko system-on-chip portfolio with new multiband SoCs supporting full Bluetooth 5 connectivity and more memory options. The EFR32xG13 family supports all Bluetooth 5 features and capabilities, enabling four times the range, twice the speed and eight times greater broadcasting capacity than Bluetooth 4, as well as improved co-existence with other wireless protocols.

