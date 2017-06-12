Microsoft's new 'Modern Keyboard' with fingerprint scanner launched
Microsoft has upgraded its "Modern Keyboard" with one big highlighted feature - a fingerprint scanner. The successor to the Surface keyboard looks identical in design, but comes with an integrated fingerprint reader that lets users to unlock their Windows machine by pressing the key right to be space bar using Windows Hello.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12)
|May 20
|May-24th-weekend
|6
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|May '17
|Ma Bell
|10
|The FCC Gets Set to Free Wireless
|May '17
|ACopple
|1
|VPN. Here's how I do it anyway.
|Jan '17
|dom
|1
|Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun...
|Jan '17
|martin
|1
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC