Microsoft's new 'Modern Keyboard' with fingerprint scanner launched

Microsoft has upgraded its "Modern Keyboard" with one big highlighted feature - a fingerprint scanner. The successor to the Surface keyboard looks identical in design, but comes with an integrated fingerprint reader that lets users to unlock their Windows machine by pressing the key right to be space bar using Windows Hello.

