Microsoft Reveals Wireless 'Modern Keyboard' With Hidden Fingerprint ID Sensor
Microsoft has quietly posted two new accessories onto its online storefront, called the " Modern Keyboard " and " Modern Mouse " . Both devices are built to visually match the company's line of Surface products and connect to Windows PCs, but the Modern Keyboard will also connect to any macOS and iOS device that supports Bluetooth 4.0. The Modern Keyboard has a low profile with an aluminum frame that Microsoft says is "virtually indestructible," while still remaining sleek.
