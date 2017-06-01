Macron rewrites Trump campaign slogan as "Make Our Planet Great Again"
Emmanuel Macron , the President of France, rewrote U.S. President Donald Trump's 'MAGA' campaign slogan today in protest of the administration's absurd withdrawal from the Paris climate accords. "Make Our Planet Great Again," says Macron.
