Luciano - Minimalist Bluetooth Ceramic Table Speaker
If you think wireless Bluetooth speakers all kind of look alike, then check out this cool new yet very retro Luciano Bluetooth Table Speaker from designer Paolo Cappello. This minimalist handcrafted table speaker has a beautiful ceramic horn design inspired by old-time gramophones yet integrates modern day hi-fi components and Bluetooth 4.0 wireless streaming.
