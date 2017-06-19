Local schools to get Wi-Fi upgrades
Seventeen Monaro Schools are expected to have their wireless connectivity upgraded over the next four years as part of the NSW Budget where $46 million will be invested to upgrade wireless connectivity to regional and remote school Connecting Country Schools program. Bombala Public and High Schools will be two of 17 schools in the Monaro that will have their wireless connectivity upgraded over the next four years.
