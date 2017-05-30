Is a 12 tp link 300mbps wifi adapter card enough for b...4
I'm looking into building a basic internet PC for my Mum which she will only use for facebook and youtube, maybe some net flix when she discovers it. Would a 300mbps wifi adapter be enough for this low end kind of usage? Orion I'm assuming you're looking at one of the little USB adapters? That'll all be fine, but don't expect the range to be great.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tom's Hardware.
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12)
|May 20
|May-24th-weekend
|6
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|May 17
|Ma Bell
|10
|The FCC Gets Set to Free Wireless
|May 17
|ACopple
|1
|VPN. Here's how I do it anyway.
|Jan '17
|dom
|1
|Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun...
|Jan '17
|martin
|1
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond...
|Dec '16
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC