Insanely popular Google Wifi mesh sys...

Insanely popular Google Wifi mesh system drops to lowest price of 2017

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: Boy Genius

If you want a mesh Wi-Fi system with the best possible range and the fastest possible speeds, the AmpliFi HD is still the best in the business. Of course, not everyone needs to cover 20,000 sq ft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boy Genius.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wireless Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12) May 20 May-24th-weekend 6
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) May '17 Ma Bell 10
News The FCC Gets Set to Free Wireless May '17 ACopple 1
News VPN. Here's how I do it anyway. Jan '17 dom 1
News Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun... Jan '17 martin 1
News 6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Still here 2
News Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time (Oct '16) Oct '16 Maeve W 1
See all Wireless Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wireless Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,910 • Total comments across all topics: 281,866,410

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC