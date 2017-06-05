Innovation minister orders CRTC to re...

Innovation minister orders CRTC to revisit wireless network access decision

23 hrs ago

The federal government is ordering the CRTC to review its recent decision that it says effectively prevents certain low-cost plans from being offered to customers. Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains says a decision earlier this year by the telecommunications regulator essentially prevents smaller Wi-Fi providers from offering cheaper plans and consequently limits choice in the market.

Chicago, IL

