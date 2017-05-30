How a Wireless Sensor System in the Busiest City Intersections Can Save Lives
Verizon installed a wireless network repeater, thermal camera, and domed "quad" camera on this light pole at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Beacon Street in Boston. Every city has at least one dangerous intersection where cars, trucks, and buses jostle for space with pedestrians and bicyclists, often resulting in injury, and sometimes death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tech Review.
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12)
|May 20
|May-24th-weekend
|6
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|May 17
|Ma Bell
|10
|The FCC Gets Set to Free Wireless
|May 17
|ACopple
|1
|VPN. Here's how I do it anyway.
|Jan '17
|dom
|1
|Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun...
|Jan '17
|martin
|1
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond...
|Dec '16
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC