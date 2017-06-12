Head of Canada's telecom regulator ey...

Head of Canada's telecom regulator eyes more wireless competition

10 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

The departing head of Canada's telecom and broadcast regulator said his as-yet unnamed replacement may have to intervene in wireless markets to stoke competition and criticized the federal government for poor governance of the arms-length watchdog. Canada's wireless market is dominated by three major players - Rogers Communications Inc, Telus Corp, and BCE Inc's Bell Mobility - with a high cost of entry making it difficult for smaller players to compete.

