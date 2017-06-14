Globe expands GoWifi hotspots to new locations

GoWiFi, Globe Telecom's premium public WiFi service, has expanded to 1,000 more new locations and 10,000 access points in the Philippines to give more customers access to fast and reliable hotspots in high-traffic locations around the country. This developed as Globe partnered with the Department of Information and Communications Technology for the Edsa Wi-Fi project which aims to provide high-speed internet connectivity throughout the 24-kilometer stretch of Edsa.

