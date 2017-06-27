Gigabyte GA-AB350N-Gaming WIFI mobo s...

Gigabyte GA-AB350N-Gaming WIFI mobo stuffs Ryzen into Mini-ITX

Gamers looking to pack eight cores and 16 threads into a Mini-ITX chassis will soon have another option thanks to Gigabyte's GA-AB350N-Gaming WIFI AM4 motherboard . The mighty mite supports AMD's Ryzen CPUs and seventh-generation APUs, and should equally work with the upcoming Raven Ridge APUs packing IGPs based on the company's Zen architecture.

