Gigabyte GA-AB350N-Gaming WIFI mobo stuffs Ryzen into Mini-ITX
Gamers looking to pack eight cores and 16 threads into a Mini-ITX chassis will soon have another option thanks to Gigabyte's GA-AB350N-Gaming WIFI AM4 motherboard . The mighty mite supports AMD's Ryzen CPUs and seventh-generation APUs, and should equally work with the upcoming Raven Ridge APUs packing IGPs based on the company's Zen architecture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tech Report.
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12)
|May '17
|May-24th-weekend
|6
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|May '17
|Ma Bell
|10
|The FCC Gets Set to Free Wireless
|May '17
|ACopple
|1
|VPN. Here's how I do it anyway.
|Jan '17
|dom
|1
|Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun...
|Jan '17
|martin
|1
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC