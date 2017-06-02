Fun retro clip-art inspired animation
Paris-based Yeaaah! Studio released this terrific homage to 80s clip art and comics, stringing together a bunch of animated gifs to tell a story of modern romance. Takes me back to when clip art came in paper books and literally got clipped out and physically pasted into layouts.
