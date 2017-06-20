Find out why these $18 Bluetooth earbuds are so insanely popular

Some people might find it difficult to believe that an $18 pair of Bluetooth earbuds could possibly be any good. To those people, people we pose the following question: when is the last time you saw a product on Amazon with nearly 15,000 reviews and a 4-star rating? The SoundPEATS QY7 Bluetooth 4.1 Wireless Earbuds somehow manage to deliver great sound, a terrific fit, solid noise isolation, and very good battery life despite costing less than $20.

